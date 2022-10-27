Real Sociedad maintain 100% record in Europe ahead Manchester United clash

Omonia Nicosia 0-2 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad will need just a point against Manchester United for them to progress to the next round of the Europa League as group winners.

La Real lost at the weekend against Real Valladolid, snapping an eight-game winning streak, but were back on track on Thursday in Cyprus.

Manager Imanol Alguacil made six changes to his side and although it was not a simple match, the Txuri-Urdin were not forced out of their comfort zone.

On the stroke of half-time Robert Navarro scored for the second European night in a row, before Brais Mendez doubled the lead on the hour mark. He extends his run as La Real’s top scorer, moving to seven goals. Algualcil also gave debuts to Pablo Marin and Jon Magunazelaia, with Real Betis on the horizon on Sunday night.

Omonia did push in the final stages, yet were unable to capitalise on the danger they did create. The final matchday sees Manchester United visit the Reale Arena needing a win and at least two goals to wrestle top spot away from Donostia-San Sebastian.