Real Madrid to earn money from Atletico and Barcelona Champions League exits

The good news continues to flow for Real Madrid and Florentino Perez will no doubt have let slip a rare grin upon finding out that Barcelona’s misery represents extra profit for his club.

Los Blancos are the only Spanish side left in the competition. It means that they will not have to divide the market share for the Spanish TV money that they receive from UEFA.

Sevilla crashed out in their group with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, dropping into the Europa League.

Cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid failed to beat Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday and thus sealed their own exit from the competition. They must match Leverkusen’s result on the final matchday to make it into Europe’s second tier.

Meanwhile Barcelona came away with just one win from their five Champions League games so far, meaning they slip into the Europa League too.

As per Marca, the result is that Real Madrid will earn at least an extra €8.6m already. Should they make the final, that can increase up to €11.7m should Real Madrid make the final – which few might predict but many would not bet against.

Image via Marco Canoniero