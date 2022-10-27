Julian Nagelsmann upbeat about Barcelona despite poor Champions League

Barcelona find themselves in the doldrums of despair after failing to qualify from their Champions League group for the second straight season. Once again they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, but Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann was relatively positive about them.

His side dismantled Barcelona once again on the break, springing the offside trap for their first two goals via Sadio Mane and eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Speaking to Diario AS after the match, Nagelsmann thought his team were close to perfection.

“We have played with a lot of patience, knowing that Barcelona plays very well. Defensively we have been perfect. Not conceding a single goal has been very important for us. It has been a success for us. We have been very effective, in that sense we have played a great match”.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reiterated that they were unfortunate to lose in the reverse fixture in Munich, something Nagelsmann agreed with.

“I acknowledge we were a bit lucky in the first leg, but I can’t say more.”

While the project under Xavi is coming under question in Barcelona, Nagelsmann feels that Barcelona are on the right path.

“They have a team with a lot of future potential, they are already a great team. I am sure they will have a great Europa League.”

The Blaugrana were aware they were eliminated by the time that the match kicked off. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Xavi and Pedri all mentioned that as a mental factor, but Nagelsmann saw an intense team.

“We played very aggressively, I don’t think they lacked intensity.”