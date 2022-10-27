Former Girona and Arsenal defender stabbed in Italy

Spanish central defender Pablo Mari was stabbed in a shopping centre on Thursday evening. He is thought to be in stable condition.

The 29-year-old Spaniard spent time at Real Mallorca and Girona, before moving to Arsenal in the most high profile move of his career. He spent last season on loan at Udinese and his currently on loan at Monza in the North of Italy.

Monza is close to Milan and Mari was in a shopping centre there when a random attack occurred. Mari was one of five who were stabbed, one of which has passed away and two of which are in critical condition. The offender reportedly was suffering from psychological break when he attacked according to Marca.

Mari himself was stabbed in the back while in a Carrefour supermarket with his partner and child. The departed is said to be an employee of the supermarket. He was then airlifted to hospital and despite some dizziness, is conscious in hospital.