Fabrizio Romano gives insight into Barcelona transfer approach after European exit

Barcelona sold a considerable number of assets in the summer to fund their return to the elite of football, but three months later find themselves back in the Europa League.

Inter’s victory against Viktoria Plzen confirmed their fate on Wednesday night and with it a significant setback for President Joan Laporta.

In addition to the sporting blow, the Barcelona accountants will be working out the cost of playing in Europe’s second tier too. The Blaugrana are set to lose at least €20m in prize money and TV revenue that was budgeted for, but the actual cost is likely to be far higher.

However, Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside in his column that he does not expect much to change at Barcelona as a result.

“Barcelona invested a lot this summer and their Champions League hopes are over already, but I don’t think it will change the project.”

“They will keep working on new signings, to save some big salaries in 2023, rebuild the squad and then proceed with their idea.”

There has been a clear desire to rid the squad of some of their higher veteran salaries. Sergio Busquets is out of contract next summer but Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba will likely come under pressure again to leave the club ahead of the end of their deals.