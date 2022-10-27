Barcelona working on ways to remove veteran salaries from squad

Barcelona are working out methods of removing some of their highest earners from the squad, which involves three of their four captains.

Sergio Busquets’s contract is up next summer and there are no negotiations in place to renew him, as per Mundo Deportivo. Along with Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique, they represent a significant financial burden that is not reflected in performances on the pitch.

The club have considered trying to reach a mutual agreement in order to pay off Alba and Pique. Their salaries would still count towards the La Liga salary limit for the remaining seasons of their contract, nullifying much of the desire to move them on.

President Joan Laporta is seemingly trying to change that though. He has been speaking to other Presidents in the league to change the rule so that players who mutually terminate their deal with a club no longer count towards the salary limits. He would then take this consensus to La Liga in order to try and force through the change.

As MD point out, Barcelona have not seen eye to eye with La Liga much of late and it could be a tricky conversation.