Barcelona sanction two January signings to go all in on Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona signed a number of star players in the summer, ending up with the sixth-highest spend in Europe, on the understanding that it would catapult them back into the elite of European football. Having been knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages, the hierarchy will answer their problems with further signings.

According to Sport, the board have given the green light for Barcelona to go after at least two new signings in the January window.

Those signings are positionally focused. One of those is a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who has struggled since returning from the international break in October. There seems more clarity on that signing, as they have been heavily linked with Ruben Neves of Wolves lately.

The other position they are keen to strengthen is at right-back. Hector Bellerin has been troubled by injury so far but even when fit, has failed to convince, while Sergi Roberto is often exposed in Europe. Both Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde are much better in the middle of defence.

There is less clarity on whom they would look to bring in. Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot has been mentioned as a possible option, but rumours have calmed as the Red Devils look set to extend his contract.