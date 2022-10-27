Ansu Fati willing to leave Barcelona over lack of minutes

Barcelona must steady the ship after being knocked out of the Champions League and it could have major consequences if they are not addressed.

According to Alfredo Martinez of Sport, Ansu Fati is deeply frustrated with his lack of minutes under Xavi Hernandez. The suggestion is that he has been eased back from injury, but he has been fit since the end of last season and has still made just three starts in 16 games for Barcelona.

Seemingly Fati has told agent Jorge Mendes that he would be willing to leave the club next summer if the situation did no change.

Barcelona are not overly concerned by the matter currently. Ansu has a contract until 2027 and a release clause of €1b.

However if that does end up being the case, Mendes is an expert at making improbable deals happen. The depth Barcelona seemingly had up front is yet to pay dividends outside of some of the more modest sides in La Liga and now it looks like it may provide more problems than solutions.