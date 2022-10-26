Uruguay midfielder to miss World Cup with ankle operation

Uruguay will be without midfielder Mauro Arambarri after it was decided that the Getafe talisman should undergo surgery for an ankle problem.

Diario AS report that he has not trained since the start of October when he picked the injury. He had presumably looking to use a conservative treatment with the World Cup on the horizon, but he will now face surgery.

Although there is no definitive recovery timetable, which shows the seriousness of his issue, he will be out for at least three months and will not appear before the end of the year.

It could not have come at a worse time for Arambarri. A strong candidate to have minutes in Qatar, Arambarri is also out of contract in the summer. It may be that the injury puts sides off committing money to him. He has been one of the most crucial players at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez since arriving in 2017.