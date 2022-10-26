Uruguay chief expects Ronald Araujo to make World Cup

Uruguay seem confident that Ronald Araujo will be fit for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Barcelona defender is currently recovering from surgery after a muscle problem suffered on international duty at the end of September. The diagnosis given by many was that it would take him around eight weeks to recover, ruling him out of the first week of the World Cup.

However it appears Araujo and Uruguay are doing all they can to ensure that time is reduced.

“We have the expectation that Ronald Araujo will be at the World Cup,” said Jorge Giordano, Director of Uruguayan National Teams on ‘De Futbol se Habla asi’, as carried by Mundo Deportivo.

The player himself posted on social media on Wednesday that he was maintaining the faith.

Confía en los planes de Dios, él es fiel y cumplirá cada una de sus promesas en tu vida, no te desesperes, no pierdas la fe ni la esperanza, el Señor tiene preparado un camino para ti, que te llevará hacia lo que siempre has soñado… pic.twitter.com/rXF9BU34q7 — Ronald Araujo (@RonaldAraujo_4) October 26, 2022

Uruguay’s first game is on the 24th of November and he is expected to be discarded for that match, but he could make their second group tie on the 28th. Barcelona will merely be hoping he returns from Qatar full fit, having suffered a series of injuries since breaking into the first team.