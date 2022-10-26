Quique Setien admits to losing his way at Barcelona

Villarreal today presented new manager Quique Setien to the press after he was appointed on Tuesday evening. The Cantabrian seemed keen to get underway and was enthusiastic about working with at a club like Villarreal.

“I am the envy of many managers,” Setien told Sport.

Villarreal have one of the most talented teams in Spain and are looking to challenge for a top four spot this season.

This is Setien’s first job since leaving Barcelona in August of 2020, following a gruesome 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich. Setien felt he could not express his talents there though.

“I wasn’t myself there, I could not be, but I still have the experience and you always come out of it stronger.”

Setien is renowned for his attacking football and dedication to his ideas, yet against Bayern in that match they went with a defensive 4-4-2, featuring Arturo Vidal as a fourth midfielder. The suggestion is that Setien was not given the power he wanted.

Speaking about his current position, Setien explained that he would look to build his own ideas on top of what Unai Emery had left behind.

“There are things that can be taken advantage of and others we will modify. The important thing is that the players know me, they know my way of playing and that it is easy for them to understand the changes in order to improve. I have noticed how Emery’s team has been and I hope that it is noticed how I am.”