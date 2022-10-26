Predicted XI Barcelona-Bayern Munich: Xavi to repeat four midfielders plan

Barcelona face Bayern Munich at 21:00 CEST this evening knowing that they must win in order to retain any hope of making it through the Champions League.

Xavi Hernandez has called his players in to watch the Inter-Viktoria Plzen match beforehand, which kicks off at 18:45 CEST and will determine their fit. The Czech side must avoid defeat to keep Barcelona in the competition.

Sport believe that back at Camp Nou, Xavi will choose the same line-up that beat Athletic Club 4-0 from the defence forward. That means four midfielders with Pedri playing slightly further forward.

In defence, Alejandro Balde would be dropped for Jordi Alba and Hector Bellerin would replace the injured Sergi Roberto. Xavi is still missing Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Memphis Depay too.

Diario AS predict the exact same line-up for the match. Bayern Munich are missing Manuel Neuer, Bouna Sarr, Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane.

Both Sport and AS agree on the Bayern line-up too, with Julian Nagelsmann setting up in a 4-2-3-1 featuring Eric Choupo-Moting as their central striker.