Philippe Coutinho to miss World Cup with Brazil

Former Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has had a tough time since moving to Catalonia and is set to suffer another crushing blow.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in January of 2018 ahead of the Russia World Cup for €150m from Liverpool. This summer he made his move permanent to Aston Villa for €20m and will not even be called up to the Brazil squad, a tragic sign of his decline over the last four years.

According to Sport, Brazil manager Tite has run out of patience and will no longer afford Coutinho chances to return to form either at Aston Villa or with the Selecao.

Instead, his place will be given to either Everton Ribeiro of Flamengo or Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

Coutinho returned to the Brazil team in March of this year after a lengthy absence. He was also present for a friendly against South Korea in June. Those auditions have not convinced Tite that Coutinho can provide enough of his old self though.