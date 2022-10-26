Lucas Hernandez keen on Atletico Madrid return

French defender Lucas Hernandez became one of the most expensive defenders in history when he left Atletico Madrid for Bayern Munich in 2019 for €80m. Although it would no doubt have to be at a lower fee, Hernandez would be happy to return to Madrid.

Hernandez is currently injured after sustaining an adductor problem against Barcelona in September but has been an instrumental part of the Bavarian side in recent years. He will miss the return fixture on Wednesday evening with that injury, although Bayern Munich are already confirmed to finish top of their Champions League group.

Speaking to Partidazo Cope, Hernandez confirmed that if the option presented itself, he would take the chance.

“If one day the option of returning to Atletico arises, why not? I would like it to happen. It’d be a nice thing”.

“Atletico Madrid is the club that gave me everything. I’m an academy product and I’ve always loved the team. Since I left I’ve wished them the best”.

Marca carried his comments, as he expressed his gratitude to Los Colchoneros.

“That I am now at Bayern Munich is partly thanks to Atletico. They bet on me when I was little and gave me everything”.

It seems unlikely that it will occur any time soon though. Even though he now has less than two years remaining on his deal, negotiations are currently ongoing for him to remain in Munich.

Update #Hernandez: Been told that talks are still positive but the bosses are not in a hurry at the moment. Contract extension is very likely but not in these days. @SkySportDE 🇫🇷 https://t.co/JzIntoMiJ0 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 21, 2022

Now 26, Hernandez should have plenty more time at the top level provided injuries respect him.