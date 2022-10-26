Barcelona squad to watch Inter-Viktoria Plzen together

Barcelona face a mammoth tie against Bayern Munich this evening in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, upon which their hopes of staying in the Champions League depend. It may also be entirely redundant, depending on the result of Inter against Viktoria Plzen.

The match in Milan kicks off two hours and 15 minutes ahead of their own with Bayern, at 18:45 CEST. The upshot being that Barcelona will head out onto the pitch knowing their fate already.

Yesterday in his pre-match press conference manager Xavi Hernandez confirmed to Mundo Deportivo that they would be watching the game.

“We’ll all watch the game together in the locker room.”

“The goal tomorrow is to play a good game and have good feelings, regardless of what that happens in Milan. We have to show that we can compete with this type of teams”.

The Blaugrana must hope that Plzen can secure either a draw or a victory against Inter, despite not having a single point so far. Ahead of the match, defender Vaclav Jamelka commented that they wanted to “make life difficult for Inter and correct their errors from the first match,” which finished 2-0 to the Nerazzurri.

How this will affect Barcelona’s morale ahead of the match is unknown. Xavi might find it hard to motivate his players if they have just witnessed themselves exit the competition. Equally, it might inspire them should the result go Barcelona’s way.