Barcelona holding back on Ruben Neves deal as €50m agreement nears

Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal for Ruben Neves in January, but it is by no means done.

The Portuguese midfielder is one of the main candidates to replace Sergio Busquets, who aside from his increasing age is out of contract next summer.

As per Sport, Barcelona and Wolves are close to agreeing a deal for Neves, which would see him move on loan to Catalonia in January with an obligatory buy option of €50m.

However they may not pull the trigger on the deal. In spite of the deal being possible financially, it might not work on the pitch. Or at least that is the concern of Xavi Hernandez and the technical team.

They are not necessarily convinced that Neves can provide the skills and profile they want to cover the loss of Busquets. Martin Zubimendi was the preferred option, but having signed a new deal with Real Sociedad, his signing is no longer considered a possibility.