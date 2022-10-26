Barcelona and Real Madrid legend declares intent to return to management

Few people have seen more sides of Spanish football than German midfielder Bernd Schuster. Originally signing for Barcelona in 1980, he would spend 13 years playing in Spain at the Blaugrana, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

He then moved into management in the 2000s, taking over the likes of Getafe, Malaga, Levante and Xerez. The high point was a La Liga victory with Real Madrid in 2008.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Schuster, who currently works as an analyst for various Spanish outlets, declared that football is not quite as different as some might think. While he acknowledged that the physical condition was much better, he believes the same central tenets still hold from his day.

“Football is now faster, without a doubt, but tactically it hasn’t changed that much either, although variants always arise.”

He was also asked if he wanted to return to management. After Real Madrid he took on jobs at Besiktas and Malaga, before a six year break. Schuster then spent a season at Dalian Yifang in China until 2019 and is looking for another chance in coaching.

“Of course. I’m waiting, I want to take advantage of the time. I feel ready to train. I feel good, very comfortable. The last time in China was a very difficult year. Now I’m waiting to see if there are any interesting possibilities.”

‘The Blonde Angel’ admitted he would like to manage Barcelona, but that he had never had any contact about the job.