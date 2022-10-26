Barcelona

Andres Iniesta gives brutal insight into struggles with mental health

Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta is perhaps one of the more well-documented cases of mental health struggles in football. As time has gone on, the 38-year-old has become increasingly open about his battles with depression.

Following a treble victory with Barcelona, Iniesta went through a spell of injuries that kept him out for much of the 2009-10 season. Unable to get on the pitch, he lost his lust for life.

Speaking to The Wild Project, Iniesta explained that numbness that invaded him during that time.

“When I was fighting depression, the best time of day was when I took my pills and went to bed. I lost the will to live. I hugged my wife, but it was like hugging a pillow. You don’t feel anything.”

Mundo Deportivo carried his comments. Iniesta also remarked that regardless of what his happening in your life or how good things appear, mental illness is still a threat – just as with a physical injury.

“I keep going to therapy because I need to mend things with myself. I like to hear professionals talk about mental illness and depression. Over time, life teaches you that depression and mental illness can affect anyone. It’s not about material things I can have all the cars in the world and everything I want, but still it is difficult to face the problems of life.”

Iniesta is one of a number of footballers that have spoken out about the difficulties they have faced, as football as a whole moves towards normalising the conversation.

Still playing for Vissel Kobe in Japan, he has recently admitted he could be tempted into returning to Barcelona at some point.

Tags Andres Iniesta Barcelona Spain La Roja Vissel Kobe

