Vinicius Junior wants Atletico Madrid fans to pay for crimes

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has asked for Atletico Madrid fans to be punished properly for their acts of racism during the Madrid derby.

The Brazilian was subjected to loud and pervasive monkey chants ahead of the Madrid derby, caught on camera, as well as some incidents in the stadium.

Atletico Madrid have condemned the actions of their fans and committed to action, however so far only three fans have had their membership suspended. At least those are the only publicly declared punishments.

La Liga are also investigating a number of acts. Over a month later, there has been no news of action taken though.

Speaking to Globo, Vinicius himself was asked about the incident. While perhaps accurate and realistic, he depressingly declared that there is no end in sight for racism in football.

“It is difficult to say that racism in football is going to end with so many people who continue to do it, but I like to believe that there are more good people than bad.”

Marca carried his comments and Vinicius made it clear that harsh punishments needed to come into force for those who were guilty.

“All those people who are racist have to pay in some way. [I hope] that the Atlético fans who did that can never enter a stadium again, and that way those people are going to suffer a lot, and they will realise that if they do something like that they have to pay for it.”