Villarreal President lets off parting shot at Unai Emery as he leaves for Aston Villa

Villarreal are on the hunt for a new manager after Unai Emery has departed the club suddenly, paying his release clause to go to Aston Villa.

That hunt already has a shortlist and it looks as if they may already have found their next coach. However it was a far from ideal situation to be plunged into, with six games remaining before the break for the World Cup.

That is according to Villarreal President Fernando Roig. The owner was keen to thank him for his work and maintain some cordiality too. Diario AS carried his words.

“The termination of Unai’s contract has been carried out by him. He has fulfilled his contract and therefore we thank him for his effort, his professionalism and his work. We have had a great relationship and for that we thank you for your effort, we understand that you are professional and therefore you have decided to accept another offer.”

However he did not miss the chance to make it clear that the Yellow Submarine were not altogether happy about it.

“An option that comes to him because of his work, which he has done so with distinction. We end things well, but he has caught us on the back foot in a strange season. We appreciate your work, but it is true that it leaves us on the back foot. We wish you the best, it leaves us a bit screwed, but those of us who are here are going to move on. We find ourselves a bit disappointed, but we thank you and we wish you the best.”

Emery leaves after just over two seasons in Castellon. He will go down in folklore for delivering Villarreal’s first major trophy, the Europa League, in his first season. Having contemplated leaving the club for Newcastle United around the same time last campaign, it may tarnish his reputation amongst Villarreal fans though, leaving at the time and manner he did so.