Villarreal appoint former Real Betis and Barcelona coach Quique Setien

Villarreal have named their new manager about 24 hours after losing Unai Emery to Aston Villa. Into his place steps former Las Palmas, Real Betis and Barcelona coach Quique Setien.

The Yellow Submarine had been working on a replacement since Friday after Emery informed Villarreal that he would make a decision on Monday about his future. As it transpired, Emery left.

Seemingly Mauricio Pochettino was approached and he declined the chance, however Quique Setien was dubbed the frontrunner after that and has agreed a deal that will last him until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Cantabrian has been out of work since leaving Barcelona under a cloud. Setien was only in charge for seven months but after losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich, was swiftly dismissed.

Before that Setien had garnered a reputation for attractive and successful football at Las Palmas and Real Betis. The latter he took to the Europa League and managed a famous victory over Milan at San Siro.

His main task will be to improve Villarreal’s La Liga form. The Yellow Submarine picked up their first win since the 4th of September last weekend and are supposed to be mounting a top four challenge. Currently they find themselves in seventh, four points adrift of Real Sociedad in fourth.