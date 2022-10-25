Thibaut Courtois furious at sleeping teammates in Real Madrid defeat

Real Madrid fell to their first defeat on Tuesday night against RB Leipzig, as they conceded more than one goal for the first time this season.

It was just Thibaut Courtois’ second game back from his sciatica injury and the Belgian was not best pleased with his team’s defending in Germany.

“Today we have not been good at all and I think we have lacked many things, a lot of intensity”.

“We came out asleep, without intensity and without aggression”.

Mundo Deportivo carried the interview with Movistar+ after the match and Courtois continued on his rant, calling out his team for a lack of intensity.

“If someone is tired and can’t give anymore, then they can’t give anymore, but as a goalkeeper I’ve noticed that we’ve lost a lot of duels and that cannot be. It can’t be that they score two goals from two corners and that’s something we need to improve on. The coach had already warned us and I was afraid of it, we weren’t in the match, we’ve lost duels and it’s due to a lack of intensity”.

The most interesting part is that Carlo Ancelotti contradicted his goalkeeper in his own press conference. He told that the press that everyone was entitled to their own opinion, but that he did not notice a lack of intensity or attitude.

Lately, Courtois has become an increasingly sizable character in the public sphere in Madrid. His statements after the Champions League final, about not receiving enough respect, and on several occasions since, have lent him an image as one of the more spiky elements in the Real Madrid dressing room.