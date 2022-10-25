Sevilla keep hopes alive with first Champions League victory

Sevilla 2-0 Copenhagen

Sevilla will at the very least return to the Europa League from the Champions League group stages for the second season in a row after beating Copenhagen to third spot.

It was a rather uninspiring first half from the hosts in Nervion, enjoying most of the ball and more than triple the shots and shots on target than their visitors.

The Danes were undoubtedly carrying a threat though and in the second half that danger materialised into clear chances. After a corner was half-punched away by Marko Dmitrovic, Copenhagen struck the post and minutes later Hakon Arnar Haraldsen could not beat Dmitrovic after beating the offside trap. Once again the Icelandic teenager raced through on the halfway line and this time he elected to chip Dmitrovic, but never caught hold of it.

Papu Gomez came up with the crucial moment of quality for Sevilla, clipping a ball in behind for Youssef En-Nesyri to glance through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Sevilla were able to counter from then on and although Kevin Diks hit the bar for the visitors, Isco wrapped up the match by picking out the top corner from the left corner of the box, cutting onto his right.

Frustrated, the Danes lost composure in the final minutes and Gonzalo Montiel tapped in a parried Erik Lamela shot, before Davit Khocholava was sent off for a studs up challenge.

Sevilla’s first win of the competition gives them feint hope of qualification. They know that Borussia Dortmund must pick up no points from their remaining games against Copenhagen and Manchester City, while they must beat Pep Guardiola’s side next week.

At the very least, Jorge Sampaoli’s side know they will be playing in Europe after Christmas now.