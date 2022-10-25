Real Madrid working on strategy to persuade Toni Kroos from retirement

Real Madrid have started the season in almost perfect fashion, despite missing key players Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois for much of the opening stages. That is in no small part down to Toni Kroos.

Alongside Aurelien Tchouameni, Kroos is playing some of the best football of his career again this season. His influence has increased greatly and he has been one of the keys to their success, as was evidenced in El Clasico, when he set up the opening goal.

However he is out of contract at the end of the season. There is little suggestion he might go elsewhere, yet some believe that he may consider retiring.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have marked out a plan to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu. President Florentino Perez has let the 32-year-old know how valued he is and explained that the moment he wants to negotiate, his door is open.

Equally, Carlo Ancelotti is a big factor in keeping Kroos happy. The Italian will likely be there next season and has been a major part of the reason for Kroos’ return to form. The addition of Tchouameni has also allowed him to play a role he prefers, not quite as deep or as central as previously in the build-up.

The German lynchpin is also playing more regularly than any other midfielder with the exception of Fede Valverde and once again he must feeling essential to the team.

Often last season, Kroos was one of the first players withdrawn for Ancelotti. It may be that this trend influenced his thinking. Perhaps, once again receiving the love and plaudits which had declined in recent seasons, if Kroos feels more valued again he might consider continuing.