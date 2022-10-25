Real Madrid President in hospital after lung operation

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez underwent surgery on Tuesday morning in Madrid, he is expected to make a full recovery though.

The 75-year-old was scheduled in for the operation and has had a nodule removed from his lung. Marca say that the problem has been resolved and his prognosis is good, although he will likely remain in hospital in order to recover.

Perez was present at Real Madrid’s match against Sevilla on Saturday night and in fine health. He will miss Los Blancos trip to Germany to face RB Leipzig in the penultimate Champions League matchday. This is unlikely to be too much of blow to Perez, as Real Madrid need just a point to top the group having already qualified.

His latest conquest is the Superleague. A government ruling to be voted in the Spanish parliament today will likely influence the landscape of Spanish football significantly. 39 of the 42 clubs in the top two divisions want the law to be adjusted to ensure that any club joins the Superleague will have their La Liga licence revoked – currently that is not in the proposed law.