Real Madrid finally beaten at 17th attempt by clinical Leipzig

RB Leipzig 3-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid were already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champion League, but knowing the winning mentality at the club, their first defeat of the season will still have been a bitter one.

The hosts started off on the front foot and were rewarded for their ambition. A free header from a corner required an incredible save from Thibaut Courtois, but to no avail as Josko Gvardiol nodded in rebound.

Minutes later the ball fell to Christopher Nkunku and he was lightning quick in his touch and finish off the underside of the bar.

Leipzig were in full flow before Real Madrid finally wrestled some control back. It was Marco Asensio, on his first start of the season, who picked out Vinicius Junior on the penalty spot just before half-time. The Brazilian placed his header exquisitely off the post.

The second half saw mostly Real Madrid dominance but the absences of Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric were keenly felt as they struggled to create. When a chance did finally arrive with just under 20 minutes to go, Vinicius could not convert as he flashed a cross wide at the near post.

For once, their opponents were more clinical. Moments later, Mohamed Simakan was set loose down the right and nobody could catch him. He drove into the box and picked out Timo Werner at the back post with a pass that made the forward’s finish a simple matter.

In the final moments, Rodrygo Goes was brought down in the box by Nkunku and subsequently, he dispatched the spot kick into the left corner.

It was futile though, as Real Madrid were beaten for the first time this season after 17 attempts. In the grand scheme of things, it will likely not matter in terms of points or place, they can secure top spot with a win over of Celtic at the Santiago Bernabeu. However it will grate that they have lost their unbeaten record. Vulnerable at the back and well-marshalled with the ball, Carlo Ancelotti will be looking forward to the return of his stars.