Real Madrid back on the scene and ready to rival PSG for Brazilian starlet

Real Madrid are back in the race to sign teenage sensation Endrick Felipe.

The 16-year-old is the touted as the next superstar to come out of South America and has been courted by most of Europe’s top clubs in recent months.

Barcelona have been heavily involved in the race for his signature, yet now appear have dropped out of it. Although Endrick will likely remain at club until 2024 and move to Europe at the age of 18, a deal is likely to be agreed beforehand. Palmeiras are demanding €35-40m up front and not in instalments. The Catalans are unwilling to stump up the cash in one go as they have other priorities this January.

Paris Saint-Germain appeared to be favourites for his signature as they are willing to put up that money. Sporting Advisor Luis Campos is due to travel to Brazil in the coming weeks.

According to Marca however, Real Madrid are back on the scene and very much in the picture to sign Endrick. The Madrid daily say that while no deal is in place, Los Blancos feel they have the advantage – the next step is to agree a fee with Palmeiras.

Real Madrid have a good track record of attracting Brazilian talents, beating an array of clubs to the signings of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Reinier Jesus. Scout Juni Calafat is well-renowned for getting his mark once he sets it.