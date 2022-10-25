Quique Setien leading race for Villarreal job

Villarreal are on the hunt for a new manager after the sudden departure of Unai Emery to Aston Villa on Monday night.

Emery took charge of Villarreal just over two seasons ago, winning the Europa League in his first season and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League in his second. He also took them to two seventh place finishes and President Fernando Roig will likely be looking for someone to provide a serious top four challenge this season.

According to Relevo, former Barcelona manager Quique Setien has emerged as the frontrunner. The Cantabrian has cut short a trip in order to look over a proposal from Villarreal.

Seemingly they were in contact with Mauricio Pochettino on Monday, however he turned them down.

Three other names have also been mentioned. Former Villarreal academy coach and Levante manager Paco Lopez, Marcelino Garcia Toral and Marcelo Gallardo.

It seems as though a deal for Setien is close to being done though and with the latter two, there is a suggestion they might be waiting for different opportunities.