Predicted XI RB Leipzig-Real Madrid: Marco Asensio to start amid rotations

Real Madrid are set to take on RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening in the knowledge that they can seal top spot in their Champions League group.

Los Blancos sit atop Group F with ten points and a four point gap to opponents Leipzig and a five point lead over Shakhtar Donetsk in third. Just a point will be sufficient for them to secure first place.

As such, Real Madrid are likely to rotate. The headline inclusion is Marco Asensio, who has not started a single game all season. Diario AS also say that Lucas Vazquez, Nacho Fernandez and Eduardo Camavinga will come into the team.

Carlo Ancelotti is somewhat short in midfield with injuries ruling out Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos and Fede Valverde. Mariano Diaz and Karim Benzema are also injured.

Mundo Deportivo have predicted the same line-up, implying some consensus coming out of Madrid.

Leipzig are may well go with an attacking 4-2-2-2 line-up, featuring Dani Olmo and Dominik Szoboszlai behind Christopher Nkunku and Andre Silva. Marco Rose is also missing Peter Gulacsi, Konrad Laimer and Lukas Klostermann.