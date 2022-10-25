Pedri pleased with Xavi Hernandez’s help

Barcelona have recovered somewhat from a brutal week with victories over Villarreal and Athletic Club, scoring seven and conceding none. It might not save them from elimination from the Champions League, but star midfielder Pedri believes there is still a chance of success this season.

Speaking in an interview with Marca carried by Sport, Pedri also explained that the Bayern Munich defeat in September did not belong to the same category as the results against Inter and Real Madrid.

“I think that in the game against Bayern, despite the result, we had a good game, but the ball didn’t go in. And in the others we were not at ease and we did not dominate as we like to. It’s been a bad run and we have to improve so that the next important games are won by us”.

Nevertheless, those blows have not changed the objectives for this season.

“Being a club like Barcelona, you have to try to win everything and go for all the games and rivals”

Pedri also mentioned that he was enjoying life working under manager Xavi Hernandez.

“It’s very good to see how he helps us, gives us advice and hopefully he can be with us and win big things and titles”.

That starts with the league title and although the mood was dampened by defeat in El Clasico, they remain just three points behind their rivals.

“Despite the defeats in the Champions League and in the Clásico, I think that Barcelona has to set itself up to win this league. There is a lot of competition. And I’ve already lifted the Copa del Rey, it’s a nice memory, and it would be nice to win it again. You have to try to win all the titles. I am sure that this season, if we maintain the good performance, the successes will come”.

As much as it is a target, it also feels like a necessity for Barcelona. After pushing out the boat to invest heavily this summer, a trophy-less season would be categorised as a disaster by many. How much that weighs on the players, nobody will know.