Optimism waning for Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona in Champions League

Barcelona are facing a tough ask on Wednesday night as they return to Champions League action. If it was not enough that they were facing Bayern Munich, they know that they may well be eliminated from the competition just before the match.

The Blaugrana are three points behind Inter after failing to beat the Nerazzurri in their double-header. If Inter can beat Viktoria Plzen at home, then Barcelona will at a maximum be able to drop into the Europa League.

Speaking ahead of the match, Xavi Hernandez explained to Marca how he was feeling about the situation.

“I am positive and you know me. But we don’t depend on ourselves, that’s the unfortunate bit. When you don’t depend on yourself, you’re not so positive anymore. The situation is uncomfortable but we have to go out and win. It’s true we are not as positive though, but that is human and logical to be so.”

He was also asked if he believed in miracles.

“More than in miracles, we have a small hope. But when you don’t depend on yourself… The situation is very uncomfortable and there are many statistics that say we will not go through. But the match has to be played. Sometimes the one who deserves it does not win or there are unforeseen events. Why not?”

Overall, he admitted a feeling of frustration on the matter.

“In general, I have the feeling that we have had it in our hands and now it is not up to us. So they are our mistakes.”

Missing out on the knockout stages is a blow to the club on a sporting level and a failure in terms of their objectives for the season. However the financial blow is arguably more important currently. It will lead to Barcelona missing out on at least €19m they had budgeted for, if not more.