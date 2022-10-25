Gary Lineker wins Manuel Vazquez Montalban award in Catalonia

Gary Lineker has been awarded with the Manuel Vazquez Montalban for Sports Journalism in Catalonia.

The prize, which recognises journalism and is named after renowned Catalan journalist, has been going since 2004. Amongst the award winners are Simon Kuper, Jorge Valdano and Tostao for the sports section.

Lineker, who played for Barcelona in the second half of the 1980s, was presented the award by current President Joan Laporta for his critical eye and ironic approach to journalism.

Speaking to Diario AS at the award, Lineker explained his pride at winning.

“I am very happy for this recognition; there are people who have taken it that I respect a lot”.

He also gave some interesting opinions on the current state of affairs at Barcelona, claiming there is plenty to be positive about with the young talent coming through at Barcelona.

❝I see an improving team — a young team with some prodigious talents.❞ — 🎙 @GaryLineker pic.twitter.com/wtv5OhdsdA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 24, 2022

Perhaps his most intriguing answer was focused on Real Madrid though. Lineker struggles to understand how they have had so much success in the Champions League.

“They are a great club, they are a great team, but they are very lucky. Of course it is one of the biggest clubs in the world. And they know how to win. Sometimes I look at the Madrid squad and it doesn’t look as special as in the past. But they still win. Without Ronaldo they keep winning… and sometimes I don’t know why”.

His words will probably resonate with plenty in Catalonia. However at this point it would be reductive to call such sustained success luck. Since Carlo Ancelotti broke their dry run in the Champions League in 2014, Los Blancos have been the most consistent side in Europe over the last eight seasons.