Controversial sports law to pass through congress with Superleague implications

The new and controversial sports law is set to pass through Spanish Congress after voting in favour of two of the three major changes suggested.

The law has been the subject of much debate in Spain and at the weekend, LaLigaTV broadcast all of their matches with the message ‘Sports Law for Everyone’.

The first of the motions means that LaLiga and Javier Tebas retain the power to divide the TV rights in the country. Formerly, those deals had been negotiated individually and meant that the money was weighed even more heavily in favour of the biggest clubs.

It is also significant as an alternate result would have put the CVC deal in danger, which was signed by 39 of the 42 clubs during the pandemic. Reportedly, it may have cost Spanish football €9.1b.

The second alteration means that the RFEF must consult and gain LaLiga before they make any changes to the league.

The third and important alteration was not voted through. All of the clubs in the top two divisions wanted to give LaLiga permission to remove Real Madrid and Barcelona’s licence in order should they join any other competitions – in this case, the Superleague. If it had been granted, it would have been a significant blow to their hopes of joining any such league.

Sport say that this significantly reduces the risk of strike in La Liga. The 39 clubs are due to vote on the matter on Thursday at a General Assembly on industrial action that was proposed for this weekend.