Carlo Ancelotti unconcerned by defeat Real Madrid can learn from

Real Madrid finally succumbed to defeat against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, yet it was not a result that worried their manager too much.

In the 17th match of the season, Los Blancos were beaten by RB Leipzig, after 14 wins and two draws up until that point. It was also the first time that Real Madrid have conceded more than one goal in a match this season. Although clean sheets have been few and far between it was the scale of the task that proved too big for them in Germany.

Ancelotti y la primera derrota del Madrid en esta temporada: 🗨️ "No me enfado, es una derrota que no nos hace mucho daño". 🗨️ "De una derrota se aprende más que de diez victorias seguidas". pic.twitter.com/42RKpNzTdb — Relevo (@relevo) October 25, 2022

Speaking after the match, Carlo Ancelotti told Marca that it was not a defeat to lose sleep over.

“We conceded on two set pieces and the game went into the dynamic that they wanted, they are very good on the counter. The key has been those two goals from set pieces. I am not annoyed, it’s a defeat, it bothers us, but it’s a defeat that doesn’t hurt us much, we have another chance [to secure top spot]. I can’t criticize a team that has done very well so far”.

There were plenty of excuses if he wanted them. Real Madrid were without Fede Valverde, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema for the match, which hurt their ability to break down the Leipzig side.

The Italian was seemed to think that it could help his side kick on in games with more riding on it.

“Sometimes, no doubt, you learn more from a loss than from ten wins in a row. It can happen, we played in a way we didn’t want; it was better to play a lower block and the match went the other way.”

All in all, Ancelotti appeared somewhat accepting of the fact that the defeat had come in this match, given they could afford to lose it.

“I haven’t seen a lack of attitude or intensity. The defeat was going to come sooner or later. It hurts because they all hurt, but some less than others. We have another chance to be first.”