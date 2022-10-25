Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City eliminate Sevilla from Champions League

Sevilla managed their first victory of the Champions League campaign early on Tuesday evening but it was not enough to keep them in the competition.

Their 3-0 win over Copenhagen gave them a slim chance that Borussia Dortmund might not pick up any points their final two matches and leave them with a hope and a prayer to get through the group stage.

Manchester City missed a penalty against Dortmund however, meaning the match was settled without score. Their 0-0 stalemate has put Dortmund out of reach for Sevilla.

The silver lining is that Los Nervionenses did at least secure Europa League football with their victory and are guaranteed to finish third.

After a poor start this season under Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla took just one point from their opening three games. Jorge Sampaoli has since managed four points from his two fixtures, but ultimately it was not enough. Dropping into the Europa League may give Sevilla a chance to put together a good cup run though, as their current form seems unlikely to sustain them long in the Champions League.