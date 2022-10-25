Barcelona on the verge of giving up on Palmeiras’ Endrick Felipe

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been following teenage starlet Endrick Felipe for some time now, yet they are some way behind in the race.

The 16-year-old is touted as the next gem of Brazilian football and has already made his senior debut with Palmeiras after impressing in the youth categories.

It had been though that the Blaugrana were leading the battle for his signature after Endrick’s agents travelled to Barcelona last month.

However Paris Saint-Germain are now clear favourites for his signatures. Although Endrick will not move to Europe before he is 18 (summer of 2024), Palmeiras are currently demanding €35m for him up front. As per Sport, PSG are willing to meet that amount and Sporting Advisor Luis Campos is expected to travel to Brazil in the coming weeks to close the deal.

Without instalments, Barcelona are in no financial position to sanction such an outlay this January. The club are focused on bringing in short-term reinforcements at right-back and in central midfield.

There has also been little noise coming out of the Spanish capital on the matter. Real Madrid have shown a desire to poach the biggest talents from Brazil early on with the signings of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Reinier Jesus. This one seems as if it might be a bridge too far though.