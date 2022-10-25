Barcelona decide young star is first in line for new contract

Barcelona are keen to tie down Alejandro Balde to a new deal following a string of impressive performances this season.

The 19-year-old has made 11 appearances so far this season and given three assists too. Amid stiff competition from veteran Jordi Alba and new signing Marcos Alonso, Balde has gained a starting place in LaLiga ahead of his two elders.

Balde is renowned for his attacking prowess and ability to overlap, but recently has shown some defensive steel too. Most notably, he shut down Nico Williams against Athletic Club on Sunday night.

Sport say that will reward him with a contract renewal. Although the club will wait until January to pull the trigger on contract renewals as they make a number of decisions on veterans. However negotiations with Balde are well underway and it looks as if he will extend his deal until 2027, a further three years on his current agreement.

A trait of Joan Laporta’s return to the Presidency has been a desire to lock down the club’s best young talents as they emerge. Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Pedri have all tied their future to Barcelona and Balde looks like the next.