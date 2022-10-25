Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur to discuss Clement Lenglet deal

After a slow start to life under Antonio Conte, French defender Clement Lenglet is gradually seeing more minutes in London.

Lenglet has now made eight appearances for Spurs and although it initially looked as if he would struggle for minutes, he has featured more regularly of late.

According to Sport, who reference Fabrizio Romano, there is a chance he stays at Tottenham beyond the summer. The two clubs will sit down to discuss a deal at the end of the season. Although they admit that there have been no figures discussed, the Catalan daily estimate that the 27-year-old might cost between €10m and €15m.

Finding minutes scarce under Xavi Hernandez, Lenglet decided to seek them out this summer and it seems unlikely that he would have any chance of returning to Camp Nou and competing for a place. Lenglet still has three seasons left on his deal and the Blaugrana will be hoping to improve their economic balance by moving him on next summer, whether that be to Spurs or elsewhere.