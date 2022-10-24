Watch: Isco feels the love from Real Madrid squad on return to Santiago Bernabeu

It might not have been the happiest return, but Isco Alarcon felt the love when he went back to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since ending his nine years in Madrid.

His current side Sevilla were beaten 3-1 in the end, although they did make Los Blancos sweat for their win. Isco was part of a Sevilla side that competed well and continues to show improvement under Jorge Sampaoli.

There were amusing scenes as Isco took a corner and former teammates Lucas Vazquez was clearly commenting something to Isco, much to the amusement of the rest of the Real Madrid substitutes warming up.

A video has also since emerged of Isco in the tunnel being greeted by Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos. All of them gave Isco a hearty welcome back.

Even if things were not going to plan on the pitch by the end, Isco clearly still enjoyed a good relationship with most at Real Madrid when he left.