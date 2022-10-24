Sergi Roberto facing lengthy Barcelona layoff after shoulder injury

Sergi Roberto put in arguably his best performance of the season against Athletic Club on Sunday night, notching the second goal. He will not have the chance to capitalise on that good form, as he likely faces a lengthy spell out though.

The oft-criticised right-back was a constant threat inside Ousmane Dembele in attack and was rewarded with a goal after just 18 minutes. In the final stages of the match Roberto went down clutching his shoulder as he slid in to challenge an Athletic player.

Clearly in significant pain, Roberto was on the pitch for some time and eventually was driven off on the medical cart. After the game, the club announced that he had dislocated his shoulder.

Mundo Deportivo say that it will keep him out for several weeks. With Barcelona’s final match before the World Cup occurring on the 8th of November, it means Roberto will not be on the pitch until the end of December.

The Blaugrana face Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and it seems most likely that Hector Bellerin will deputise, although it could see Jules Kounde return to right-back. Before the World Cup the Blaugrana will face Valencia, Viktoria Plzen, Almeria and Osasuna.