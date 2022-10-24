Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad star David Silva ruled out until 2023

Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva has been ruled out of action until after the 2022 World Cup due to a thigh injury.

La Liga will begin a mid season break after the weekend of November 12/13 as players begin to join up with their national teams ahead of flying to Qatar.

However, as per reports from Marca, Silva will miss La Real’s incoming six games, in league and European action before that date.

Fixtures are due to restart from December 31, with Silva set to begin his rehabilitation programme this week, and he is not expected to be back in action for three weeks.

Silva was forced off in the weekend defeat away at Real Valladolid, and he will remain in San Sebastian, as the squad fly to Cyprus for their Europa League clash with Omonia Nicosia.

Following that, Silva will miss three league games, a Copa del Rey first round tie at Cazalegas, and a final European game at home to Manchester United.

