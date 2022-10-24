RB Leipzig coach wary of Real Madrid threat despite absences

RB Leipzig head coach Marco Rose is still on guard for the Champions League threat posed by Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have arrived in Germany ahead of facing the Bundesliga giants in Group F action, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side already assured of a last 16 place.

With their knockout stage spot confirmed, Ancelotti has rested certain key players, with others remaining in Madrid to continue their recovery from minor injuries.

Key pair Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde are amongst those to stay in the Spanish capital with Croatian veteran Luka Modric withdrawing at the last minute due muscle fatigue.

Modrić, baja de última hora en la convocatoria.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 24, 2022

Despite missing key players, Rose believes his side still face a real battle to reach the last 16 in the coming weeks.

“They still have other players with lots of quality as replacements, Asensio, for example”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“They are the best team in the world. They have one or two important players missing, but it’s a fantastic group, with players like Kroos.

“Putting pressure on them is going to be difficult. In attack they have Rodrygo and Vinicius, that’s why they are Real Madrid.

“Courtois is also the best goalkeeper in the world and they are the defending champions.”

As it stands, RB Leipzig look set for a straight battle with Shakhtar Donetsk for second place in Group F, and they currently lead the Ukrainian side by a point, with two games left to play.

