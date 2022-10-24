Man jailed for planning Camp Nou terrorist attack

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison for planning a potential terrorist attack on Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium.

Mohammed Yassin Amrani was accused of collaborating with the Islamic State (DAESH/ISIS) to attack the Camp Nou, with a drone containing an explosive, during an El Clasico game against Real Madrid.

Following a trial at the Spanish National High Court, as per reports from Diario AS, Mr Amrani accepted two charges relating to self-training and self indoctrination before sentencing.

The public prosecutors office initially pushed for a sentence of nine years, due to the connection with an active terrorist organisation,

Mr Amrani was proven to have began a process of self radicalisation in 2020 with prosecutors referring to his online activity as proof of his plans to launch an attack.

Messages were also read out in court which indicated direct communication with DAESH/ISIS operatives in relation to carrying out a drone strike in Catalonia.