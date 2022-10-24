Luka Modric absent from Real Madrid squad without explanation

Real Madrid will face RB Leipzig on Tuesday without star midfielder Luka Modric.

Carlo Ancelotti is already missing key faces in Karim Benzema, Fede Valverde and Thibaut Courtois. The Frenchman has muscle fatigue and the Uruguayan picked up a knock after a gruesome challenge at the weekend. Both are expected to return against Girona this Sunday.

Modrić, baja de última hora en la convocatoria.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 24, 2022

Courtois continues to be absent with a sciatica issue that has been causing him pain and keeping him out of the side for the entirety of October. Andriy Lunin has been deputising to good effect though.

Modric was in the squad initially and only on Monday morning did Real Madrid release a statement declaring that he would miss the match and would not travel with the team either.

It perhaps implies a personal issue given there was no explanation given. Unless Modric has picked up an injury in a domestic setting since the squad was announced yesterday, that would seem to be the case, as Los Blancos have not trained since.

Dani Ceballos is also missing with injury and it means that Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are the only senior midfielders available.