Real Madrid

Lothar Matthaus tips Jude Bellingham for Premier League move

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has been tipped to join a Premier League side in 2023.

England international Bellingham was linked with a possible move away from Signal Iduna Park before the 2022/23 season after an impressive 12 months for club and country.

However, the Bundesliga giants opted against selling him, following Erling Haaland’s eventual transfer to Manchester City, despite major hints towards a Premier League switch.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be preparing a major transfer bid for the 19-year-old in coming months with Premier League trio Manchester UnitedLiverpool and Chelsea also tracking him.

Despite Dortmund’s expected €100m+ valuation of the former Birmingham City schemer, he will cause a transfer scramble next summer, and former German international Lothar Matthaus believes he will return to England.

“I see him signing for a Premier League team at the end of this season in exchange for a huge figure”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Dortmund have already opened talks over a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in 2025, in an attempt to keep him in Germany beyond 2023.

Posted by

Tags Borussia Dortmund Chelsea Erling Haaland Jude Bellingham Liverpool Lothar Matthaus Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News