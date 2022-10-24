Lothar Matthaus tips Jude Bellingham for Premier League move

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has been tipped to join a Premier League side in 2023.

England international Bellingham was linked with a possible move away from Signal Iduna Park before the 2022/23 season after an impressive 12 months for club and country.

However, the Bundesliga giants opted against selling him, following Erling Haaland’s eventual transfer to Manchester City, despite major hints towards a Premier League switch.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be preparing a major transfer bid for the 19-year-old in coming months with Premier League trio Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea also tracking him.

Despite Dortmund’s expected €100m+ valuation of the former Birmingham City schemer, he will cause a transfer scramble next summer, and former German international Lothar Matthaus believes he will return to England.

“I see him signing for a Premier League team at the end of this season in exchange for a huge figure”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Dortmund have already opened talks over a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in 2025, in an attempt to keep him in Germany beyond 2023.