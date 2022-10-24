Gary Lineker hails ‘outstanding’ Barcelona star Pedri

Former Barcelona star Gary Lineker has praised La Blaugrana schemer Pedri as one of the leading lights in world football.

Pedri has developed into a key player for club and country in the last two years after bursting onto the scene in 2020.

Injuries and fatigue disrupted his progress last season, with just 12 La Liga appearances, but he has returned to the peak of his powers since the start of 2022/23.

He is expected to playing a central role for La Roja at the 2022 World Cup next month and Lineker believes the sky is the limit for the 19-year-old.

“I love Pedri , he’s a very special player”, as per reports from Marca.

“He’s exceptional and different from the rest. He’s one of the best youngsters in the world, perhaps the best.

“He has a great future, he works hard and he’s very skilful.”

Lineker was speaking after collecting the 15th edition of the Manuel Vazquez Montalban International Journalism Award presented to him by Barcelona club president Joan Laporta.

The 61-year-old enjoyed an impressive three-season stint in Catalonia, from 1986 to 1989, with 52 goals, and a European Cup Winners’ Cup title in 1989.