Franck Kessie credits Xavi Hernandez with Barcelona revival

Barcelona have responded to their run of just one win in four matches, failing to beat to either Real Madrid or Inter. Their two victories against Villarreal and Athletic Club had an aggregate score of 7-0 and it has eased fears around Camp Nou.

It has also eased the pressure on manager Xavi Hernandez. The Catalan manager had not faced any serious questions over his management until this October and it was very much he that was receiving the heat during their poor run of form.

However Franck Kessie wanted to pay tribute to his coach for the response. Mundo Deportivo carried his post-match comments.

“After a difficult week the team were affected by the end of it, but [we] showed character and the will to do things well”.

“If we have come back like this, then it is also thanks to Xavi and the staff, who have known how to find the solution, and restore morale and motivation to the team”.

It is a promising sign for Xavi that his less-used players are still on board with his ideas and the direction of the team.

One of the traits that has characterised Real Madrid’s success over the year has been Carlo Ancelotti’s ability to keep the dressing happy and moving in the same direction. If Xavi can manage that, Barcelona will be much more of a force.