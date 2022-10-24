Chelsea owner to offer Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo gives credence to the Spanish phrase “sequels were never any good.”

The Portuguese superstar returned to Manchester United last two summers ago and scored 18 goals in the Premier League last season. While he was effective in front of goal, there was plenty of debate about whether his impact on the was positive.

During the summer, Ronaldo missed most of United’s preseason as he tried to force a move away from Old Trafford. He was linked with Atletico Madrid in Spain. Recently manager Diego Simeone explained that it was “very clear” that the Portuguese would not play for Los Colchoneros.

Marca carried an ESPN report this weekend that claims that Erik ten Hag is now the one that wants Ronaldo to leave. The Dutchman sees no place for him in his side and his behaviour has become a problem. This past week he stormed off down the tunnel during a United victory over Tottenham as he was not used off the bench. The report says that the Red Devils are now willing to let Ronaldo leave on a free in January.

The Daily Mirror claim, as Sport report, that Chelsea could be his destination. Owner Todd Boehly was keen on him in the summer and it was one of the points of contention that led to Thomas Tuchel’s sacking.

Boehly has been criticised for his heavy involvement in recruitment but it looks as if that will continue with Graham Potter. He may get his way and bring the former Real Madrid star to Stamford Bridge eventually.