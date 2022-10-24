Celta Vigo snatch late Getafe draw

Celta Vigo have ended a run of three La Liga defeats as they secured a late 1-1 draw at home to Getafe.

The Galicians edge up the table to 13th place overnight, with Getafe out of the relegation zone, despite missing the chance to secure a first win since mid-September.

Neither side created anything of note in the opening stages with Celta losing two players to injury inside the first 30 minutes.

However, despite a low key start, the visitors burst into life just before the break, as Eres Unal fired home a superb free kick.

Enes Ünal with a BRILLIANT free kick! 🎯 Getafe take the lead in style 🔵 pic.twitter.com/kYj54lQKFI — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 24, 2022

Celta posed a low key threat after the restart, with Gabriel Veiga forcing a routine stop from David Soria.

But, just as Getafe looked set to hold on for all three points, Joseph Aidoo popped up inside the visitors box to head home Iago Aspas’ superb cross.

Celta equalise! 🔵 A great cross from Iago Aspas and it's headed home by Aidoo 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZqOYdNisPe — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 24, 2022

Up next for Getafe is a trip to Elche on October 31 with Celta on the road at Almeria this weekend.

