Carlo Ancelotti will not drop Real Madrid standards ahead of the World Cup

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has insisted there will be no drop in intensity from his squad ahead of the World Cup.

La Liga takes a mid-season break from November 11-12 until December 31, due to the tournament in Qatar, with Real Madrid facing five games in all competitions before then.

Ancelotti has opted to rest some of his experienced stars for this week’s Champions League trip to RB Leipzig with Los Blancos already assured of a last 16 spot in Group F.

His side are currently leading the way at the top of La Liga, with three point advantage over Barcelona, but the Italian stated there will be no let up in the coming weeks.

“It’s a very intense period of the season, with too many games, in my opinion”, as per reports from Marca.

“We’re holding up well, but we have some injuries. The World Cup comes at the right time.

“I don’t think the players are thinking about the World Cup yet, although they want to get to there in good condition.

“However, injuries exist in football. If you don’t want to get injured, stay on the couch.

“You can get injured in training and everyone wants to train.

“If someone tells me they’re afraid to play or train, they can stay at home on the sofa, watching a series or a movie.”

Real Madrid only need a point in Leipzig to seal top spot in the group, based on their head-to-head records, ahead of facing Celtic in their final game.

On the domestic front, Real Madrid face two home games, against Girona and Cadiz, either side of a short trip across the Spanish capital to face Rayo Vallecano.